© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America in 2021: We're Being Distracted From Something HUGE
Follow
4
Share
Report
360 views • June 16, 2021
reallygraceful, June 14, 2021
In this video, I talk about my theory on what we're being distracted from--amongst stories of lab leaks, alien invasions, and Jeff Bezos getting propelled into outer space, the real story is our economy. Disclaimer: my answer is what I have to offer, but it might not be THE answer nor do I guarantee that it is the ONLY answer to the question: “what are we being distracted from?”
Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Subscribe to my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStE6_g3oP7DO5poxBvwOkA/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reallygraceful/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful
Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful
In this video, I talk about my theory on what we're being distracted from--amongst stories of lab leaks, alien invasions, and Jeff Bezos getting propelled into outer space, the real story is our economy. Disclaimer: my answer is what I have to offer, but it might not be THE answer nor do I guarantee that it is the ONLY answer to the question: “what are we being distracted from?”
Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Subscribe to my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStE6_g3oP7DO5poxBvwOkA/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reallygraceful/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful
Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.