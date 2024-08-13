BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Manipulating Election Process of Countries Around the World is a Business in Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
97 views • 8 months ago

Manipulating election process of countries around the world is now a business. Says can hack g-mail and Telegram and Manipulated 33 Presidential campaigns, 27 were successful.

@ResistanceTrench

This appears to be from February 15, 2023. The full article is here: 

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/15/revealed-disinformation-team-jorge-claim-meddling-elections-tal-hanan

Adding:  US sending MORE genocide weapons!

Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the possible sale of $20 billion worth of military equipment to the Zionist state

The Pentagon said that the Department of State approved the following potential sales:

- Advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles estimated for $102.5 million

- F-15IA and F-15I+ fighter jets for $18.82 billion

- 120MM tank cartridges for  $774.1 million

- Modified M1148A1P2 family of medium tactical vehicles for $583.1 million

The genocide of 2 million Palestinians continues, and the Western world remains silent, approving Zionist massacres to maintain world hegemony... Gaza is fighting for all humanity!



iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
