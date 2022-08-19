X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [WEF]/[CB] Green Agenda/Great Reset Is Imploding, Panic

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X22 REPORT Financial News August 18. 2022
[WEF]/[CB] Green Agenda/Great Reset Is Imploding, Panic
The [CB]/[WEF] great reset and green new deal is not going as planned. The people see it all as the economy collapses. The people see how those in charge are not actually helping the economy but making it worse. China is now shutting down the factories that make batteries, solar panels, the green new deal is doomed.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site