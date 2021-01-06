© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BLM sucker punches MAGA, DC cops on wrong side
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
231 views • January 06, 2021
BLM woman sucker punches MAGA woman. Witnesses hustle attacker to DC cops who refuse to do anything.
It was a near thing, but cool heads stood between potential riot and the cops to protect the puppet police from the patriots.
Things are very, very warm. HOT is not far away.
It was a near thing, but cool heads stood between potential riot and the cops to protect the puppet police from the patriots.
Things are very, very warm. HOT is not far away.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.