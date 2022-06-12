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Prophecy 153! 4 Key Excerpts as YAH WARNS A Worst Coming Vaccine with 5G Satellites many will die, arise as ZOMBIES! Get Children Out of PUBLIC SCHOOL! Clones/Robots/Antichrist Exposed/More (mirrored)
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
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280 views • June 12, 2022

this is a mirrored video 

Excerpts from YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 153
Hear O Israel & World I, YAHUVEH EL-SHADDAI, Say “Covid-19 Lab-made—satan Inspired!”
Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH
Through Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu, 20 April 2020

Please visit -

https://amightywind.com/home.html

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

​https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme

****

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html

See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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