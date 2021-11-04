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After Everything That Happened In Last Nights Election—The Democrats Didn’t Want You To See This…
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320 views • November 04, 2021
By Lisa Haven
Last nights republican victory is sending chills down the Democrats spine as America is starting to wake up to the reality of the democrats communist roots. In this report, I divulge details about last nights election that the democrats want kept under wraps. All that and more in this report..
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For More Information:
https://www.politico.com/election-results/2021/virginia/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-msnbc-immediately-declares-youngkin-racist-after-virginia-victory
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/02/virginia-exit-poll-youngkin-wins-big-hispanic-voters/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/02/bloodbath-dems-analyze-glenn-youngkin-election-victory/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/republicans-flip-mayoral-seat-rochester-new-hampshire-city-voted-dem-since-2005/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/slate-of-conservative-candidates-declare-victory-in-hotly-contested-denver-suburb-school-board-race
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/ma-teacher-forced-resign-attending-jan-6-protest-wins-school-board-seat/
https://www.wshu.org/long-island-news/2021-11-03/republicans-triumph-in-long-island-da-races-nassau-county-executive-too-close-to-call
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/02/minneapolis-votes-no-abolish-police-despite-ilhan-omar/
https://www.rt.com/sport/539241-braves-win-world-series-victory-over-woke/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/kamala-harris-welcomed-new-york-citys-carnegie-hall-fck-joe-biden-de-blasio-chants/
https://nypost.com/2021/11/01/democrats-want-a-candidate-other-than-biden-to-run-in-2024/
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2021/10/29/bidens-approval-rating-drops-in-yet-another-poll-and-hes-especially-underwater-in-two-very-relevant-issues-right-now-n2598293
Last nights republican victory is sending chills down the Democrats spine as America is starting to wake up to the reality of the democrats communist roots. In this report, I divulge details about last nights election that the democrats want kept under wraps. All that and more in this report..
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
http://hidewithlisa.com
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Get 1st Year For $5 Per Month Use Code: Trump
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY RUMBLE ACCOUNT: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
For More Information:
https://www.politico.com/election-results/2021/virginia/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-msnbc-immediately-declares-youngkin-racist-after-virginia-victory
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/02/virginia-exit-poll-youngkin-wins-big-hispanic-voters/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/02/bloodbath-dems-analyze-glenn-youngkin-election-victory/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/republicans-flip-mayoral-seat-rochester-new-hampshire-city-voted-dem-since-2005/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/slate-of-conservative-candidates-declare-victory-in-hotly-contested-denver-suburb-school-board-race
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/ma-teacher-forced-resign-attending-jan-6-protest-wins-school-board-seat/
https://www.wshu.org/long-island-news/2021-11-03/republicans-triumph-in-long-island-da-races-nassau-county-executive-too-close-to-call
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/02/minneapolis-votes-no-abolish-police-despite-ilhan-omar/
https://www.rt.com/sport/539241-braves-win-world-series-victory-over-woke/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/kamala-harris-welcomed-new-york-citys-carnegie-hall-fck-joe-biden-de-blasio-chants/
https://nypost.com/2021/11/01/democrats-want-a-candidate-other-than-biden-to-run-in-2024/
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2021/10/29/bidens-approval-rating-drops-in-yet-another-poll-and-hes-especially-underwater-in-two-very-relevant-issues-right-now-n2598293
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