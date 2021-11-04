BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

After Everything That Happened In Last Nights Election—The Democrats Didn’t Want You To See This…
Lisa Haven
Lisa HavenCheckmark Icon
3780 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
320 views • November 04, 2021
By Lisa Haven
 Last nights republican victory is sending chills down the Democrats spine as America is starting to wake up to the reality of the democrats communist roots. In this report, I divulge details about last nights election that the democrats want kept under wraps. All that and more in this report..


📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
http://hidewithlisa.com
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above

SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Get 1st Year For $5 Per Month Use Code: Trump

ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4​ 
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY RUMBLE ACCOUNT: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic


For More Information:
https://www.politico.com/election-results/2021/virginia/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-msnbc-immediately-declares-youngkin-racist-after-virginia-victory
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/02/virginia-exit-poll-youngkin-wins-big-hispanic-voters/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/02/bloodbath-dems-analyze-glenn-youngkin-election-victory/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/republicans-flip-mayoral-seat-rochester-new-hampshire-city-voted-dem-since-2005/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/slate-of-conservative-candidates-declare-victory-in-hotly-contested-denver-suburb-school-board-race
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/ma-teacher-forced-resign-attending-jan-6-protest-wins-school-board-seat/
https://www.wshu.org/long-island-news/2021-11-03/republicans-triumph-in-long-island-da-races-nassau-county-executive-too-close-to-call
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/02/minneapolis-votes-no-abolish-police-despite-ilhan-omar/
https://www.rt.com/sport/539241-braves-win-world-series-victory-over-woke/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/kamala-harris-welcomed-new-york-citys-carnegie-hall-fck-joe-biden-de-blasio-chants/
https://nypost.com/2021/11/01/democrats-want-a-candidate-other-than-biden-to-run-in-2024/
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2021/10/29/bidens-approval-rating-drops-in-yet-another-poll-and-hes-especially-underwater-in-two-very-relevant-issues-right-now-n2598293
Keywords
electionbidenvirgina
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Lance D Johnson
Germany&#8217;s ruling coalition pushes to outlaw its biggest opposition party

Germany’s ruling coalition pushes to outlaw its biggest opposition party

Cassie B.
Iranian Flights to Turkiye, East Asia Continue Despite U.S.-Led Air Restrictions, Tehran Says

Iranian Flights to Turkiye, East Asia Continue Despite U.S.-Led Air Restrictions, Tehran Says

Belle Carter
Saudi Arabia Restarts East-West Pipeline, Bypassing Strait of Hormuz

Saudi Arabia Restarts East-West Pipeline, Bypassing Strait of Hormuz

Sterling Ashworth
Iran&#8217;s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran’s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Edison Reed
Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy