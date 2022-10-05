PCR NASAL SWAB TEST CTR. NEXT TO 5G TOWERS REFUSES TO GIVE OUT FRESH SWAB FOR TESTING!

PCR NASAL SWAB TEST CENTER INVESTIGATION





Investigative Report Summary:





Young male attendant refuses to give his last name. He refuses my request to obtain one of their unused nasal swabs so I can have it independently lab tested to determine its composition.





Attendant continues to refuse to identify himself or if he has any medical credentials.





After refusing my further questions, attendant tells me to leave the office. I comply and leave the property. He follows me out in a threatening manner even though I have left the property including the center lot. I warned him not to touch me and I am a reporter; we have a free press.





He then yelled at me I'm not a reporter. Both actions by him can be legally construed as an assault(assaults do not have to involve actual unwanted touching which is the additional crime of battery). He also libelled me on camera falsely claiming I'm not a Reporter.





I proceeded to Generations Church across the street documenting 2 large 5g towers operated by Crown & Castle.





Priority One followup.





NOTE: Nasal swabs made in China are documented to contain carcinogen ethylene oxide. Researchers also believe they contain extremely dangerous nanobots.













"AFFORDABLE RAPID TESTING"

"15 minute Rapid Antigen & Same-Day RT-PCR Covid Testing"





Same Day RT-PCR Travel Testing Phoenix & Scottsdale, AZ

https://affordablerapidtesting.com/





Nadia Drake

Lab Director

CLIA #03D2212772





12020 S. Warner Elliot Loop #124

Phoenix AZ 85044

Tel: (480) 744-1950

[email protected]

com





Source: Business card from office









RESEARCH NOTES:





"EXCLUSIVE REPORT SHOWS LIVE "RIBBONS" FOUND ON PCR TEST SWABS FROM CHINA"





https://www.bitchute.com/video/TdsyOlBjC6C3/













