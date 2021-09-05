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HOW THE VATICAN IS DESTROYING CATHOLICISM
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102 views • September 05, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/corruption-in-the-catholic-church-today-john-mcmanus/
Guests: John F. Mcnanus & Elizabeth Yore
Many traditional Catholics have expressed concern over the non-stop liberalization of the church in ways that deny observance of the most basic tenets of traditional Catholic doctrine and dogma.
The willingness of Pope Francis to take part in discussions of a universal world religion, to promote Marxist based world government, support a Gaia (pagan) centric climate change religion, and openly court murderous communist regimes to the detriment of Catholic parishioners is ringing alarm bells throughout the church.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Guests: John F. Mcnanus & Elizabeth Yore
Many traditional Catholics have expressed concern over the non-stop liberalization of the church in ways that deny observance of the most basic tenets of traditional Catholic doctrine and dogma.
The willingness of Pope Francis to take part in discussions of a universal world religion, to promote Marxist based world government, support a Gaia (pagan) centric climate change religion, and openly court murderous communist regimes to the detriment of Catholic parishioners is ringing alarm bells throughout the church.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
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