This Morning, Massive Rocket Fire from Hezbollah into northern Israel - part 2

Massive rocket fire from Hezbollah into northern Israel.

A number of military targets were hit.

More description from Rybar:

This morning, Hezbollah fighters carried out one of the largest barrages since the escalation on the Lebanon-Israel border: over the course of an hour, an estimated 100 to 200 rockets were fired at areas of Upper and Western Galilee, as well as the Israeli-occupied part of the Syrian Golan Heights.



In several towns, including Safed and Tiberias, rocket attack sirens sounded, and Israeli media reported dozens of interceptions. Some munitions landed in open areas, causing fires. Preliminary information indicates there were no casualties.



This occurred in response to the elimination by the Israel Defense Forces of a senior Hezbollah commander, Taleb Sami Abdallah, who was familiar with Qasem Soleimani. He was killed in a targeted drone strike by Israel in the town of Sur in southern Lebanon during a meeting with his subordinates.



🔻However, there is no particular sensation in the morning events. This is not the first time Israelis have eliminated high-ranking leaders of the Shiite group, and not the first time it has responded with massive barrages against Israel. Nevertheless, the situation along the border between the two countries has deteriorated significantly in recent days, manifested in both increased intensity of strikes and mutual threats of the parties to further escalate the conflict.

