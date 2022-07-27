Truth Sets You Free? | Making Sense of the Madness

Are Americans being framed?





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Shawn Witzemann about being denied due process and American citizens being accused of crimes they did not commit.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:

https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-546/



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