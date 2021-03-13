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Fake President Joe Biden Claims Credit for Speedy Coronavirus Vaccine (2021-3-11)
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20 views • March 13, 2021
During a prime time White House address filled with lies, Biden claimed credit Thursday for the speedy manufacturing and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.
Here’s a New York Times fact-check of Biden’s speech, and it didn't bode well: https://is.gd/7Ge8TU
Here’s a New York Times fact-check of Biden’s speech, and it didn't bode well: https://is.gd/7Ge8TU
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