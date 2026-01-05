BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fit For A King - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2155
Fit For A King - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2155
Premieres 01/07/26, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the metalcore band, Fit For A King, while on “The Lonely God Tour” with Make Them Suffer, Currents, Spite, and 156/Silence. Fit For A King is currently supporting their newest album, Lonely God.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 14, 2025

Location - Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH FIT FOR A KING:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/fitforakingband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/fitforakingtx

Twitter - https://twitter.com/fitforaking


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:08 Front Lounge/Kitchen

11:07 Bathroom

13:18 Bunks

17:31 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.



fit for a kingdigital tour busbus invaderssolid state recordsfit for a king digital tour busfit for a king bus invadersfit for a king tour bustour bus fit for a kingfit for a king interviewfit for a king bandfit for a king musicryan kirbybobby lyngeryan tuck olearydaniel gaileytrey celayafit for a king christian metalfit for a king metalcorefit for a king melodic metalcorefit for a king deathcorefit for a king solid state records
00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:08Front Lounge/Kitchen

11:07Bathroom

13:18Bunks

17:31Back Lounge

