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1/22/18 #STAYATHOME: Q WARNS Deep State Intelligence-- We See/Know Everything
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27 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/22/18 Today Q dropped insider warning to team player to "stay at home" and that there is a clear satellite view of "letter" players. I give my opinions on today's crumbs plus go further on the major intel dump yesterday involving Scalia, Huffman and the DARPA created Social Media. Meanwhile, P_nce is in Israel for two days for a visit with Netanyahu...more on that in the next video!
Please read this very informative article on Steve Huffman. The Silicon Valley Gestapo is on the run:
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/01/30/doomsday-prep-for-the-super-rich
For some background on the Cibolo Ranch where Anthony Scalia "died": https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2016/02/13/inside-cibolo-creek-ranch-the-luxury-resort-where-scalia-died/?utm_term=.1879f6405057
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Thanks to everyone who supports and cares about this channel!! The positive focus, critical thinking, prayers and community make it all worth while. Gratitude to all who donate and want this channel to grow! Be Free! Explore what that truly means to you!!
1/22/18 Today Q dropped insider warning to team player to "stay at home" and that there is a clear satellite view of "letter" players. I give my opinions on today's crumbs plus go further on the major intel dump yesterday involving Scalia, Huffman and the DARPA created Social Media. Meanwhile, P_nce is in Israel for two days for a visit with Netanyahu...more on that in the next video!
Please read this very informative article on Steve Huffman. The Silicon Valley Gestapo is on the run:
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/01/30/doomsday-prep-for-the-super-rich
For some background on the Cibolo Ranch where Anthony Scalia "died": https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2016/02/13/inside-cibolo-creek-ranch-the-luxury-resort-where-scalia-died/?utm_term=.1879f6405057
To support You Are Free TV:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks to everyone who supports and cares about this channel!! The positive focus, critical thinking, prayers and community make it all worth while. Gratitude to all who donate and want this channel to grow! Be Free! Explore what that truly means to you!!
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