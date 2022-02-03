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MUST SEE! 'they' Are Telling You Your Near Future With Their Own Lips - 7772666
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172 views • February 03, 2022
Yes, some of THEM think they can actually win against God, and they don't care if you know it.
See if you can figure out which entity is driving all this here on earth.
Keep in mind while watching this, this is NOT a Conspiracy Theory, this is an actual Conspiracy, and the proof is that all the people in this video ARE many the ones running this world, including their puppets, and THEY are saying it, not me, not the composer of the video, but "they" themselves are PUBLICALLY telling us with their own mouths for all to see and hear where you stand in "THEIR" NEW WORLD ORDER. And "they" are very BOLD and in our face about it, and it ain't gonna be pretty what they have planned between now and 2030.
If THEM telling you their selves doesn't convince you that something is far beyond seriously wrong, and that everything that's been happening over the last two years is a very carefully laid "plan" of which NONE OF IT IS REAL, but a trick, a mind ILLUSION crafted to deceive you into self euthanizing and self sterilizing to willingly do your part in their "plan" of massive population reduction but actually BELIEVING that that somehow you are doing something good for a noble reason...
If you can't see this, then that must be your role in all this, sacrificing yourself for THEIR cause and THEIR benefit all the while being dumb enough to believe all their lies and illusions even though people like me pointed it out to you many times and they even boldly told you themselves. WOW! Just know, if you snuff yourself out using the weapon that they convinced you was medicine or useful tech like 5G, then we who warned you, while we still live, will regularly bring your name up and roll our eyes in incredulous disbelief at how stupid you were when you lived... Yes, very childish of me, I know, but exceedingly satisfying non-the-less.
Source: Publisher
https://rumble.com/vtn19u-build-back-better-the-great-reset-to-the-days-of-noah-mystery-babylon-expos.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Publisher&ep=2
7772666
See if you can figure out which entity is driving all this here on earth.
Keep in mind while watching this, this is NOT a Conspiracy Theory, this is an actual Conspiracy, and the proof is that all the people in this video ARE many the ones running this world, including their puppets, and THEY are saying it, not me, not the composer of the video, but "they" themselves are PUBLICALLY telling us with their own mouths for all to see and hear where you stand in "THEIR" NEW WORLD ORDER. And "they" are very BOLD and in our face about it, and it ain't gonna be pretty what they have planned between now and 2030.
If THEM telling you their selves doesn't convince you that something is far beyond seriously wrong, and that everything that's been happening over the last two years is a very carefully laid "plan" of which NONE OF IT IS REAL, but a trick, a mind ILLUSION crafted to deceive you into self euthanizing and self sterilizing to willingly do your part in their "plan" of massive population reduction but actually BELIEVING that that somehow you are doing something good for a noble reason...
If you can't see this, then that must be your role in all this, sacrificing yourself for THEIR cause and THEIR benefit all the while being dumb enough to believe all their lies and illusions even though people like me pointed it out to you many times and they even boldly told you themselves. WOW! Just know, if you snuff yourself out using the weapon that they convinced you was medicine or useful tech like 5G, then we who warned you, while we still live, will regularly bring your name up and roll our eyes in incredulous disbelief at how stupid you were when you lived... Yes, very childish of me, I know, but exceedingly satisfying non-the-less.
Source: Publisher
https://rumble.com/vtn19u-build-back-better-the-great-reset-to-the-days-of-noah-mystery-babylon-expos.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Publisher&ep=2
7772666
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