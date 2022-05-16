BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Egyptian Sphinx Closes Its Eyes 15May22
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
1257 views • May 16, 2022
1:57 Sphinx with eyes open
6:46 Sphinx with eyes closed (Jim Stone's video), press pause at the 2:57 mark to see the eyes closed. I just did that and took a snapshot which will be my new thumbnail.

2 clips 8:43.

Jim Stone's comments, "SKIP THE TROLLAGE AND PSY OPS: THE SPHINX ABSOLUTELY DID CLOSE IT'S EYES TODAY. I managed to snag a video from a Russian source that is higher quality than Youtube is allowing people to see in the United States. If you want to see better quality video try to use a vpn. Here is what I got. This is not fake. This is confirmed real. How? Easy: Because at 1:15 in the video the phone receives a notification and the vibrator in the phone makes the video wobble while the sphinx with his eyes closed is in the frame. There's no way that was faked. This is legit folks. The MSM is screaming "photoshop". If that sphinx closed it's eyes, the Egyptians or whoever made it had tech that makes our tech look stupid, it sat there for thousands of years and when the time came it STILL WORKED.

That aint no voodoo, that's exotic tech. FACT: The photos alone are convincing but I still believed photoshop because photoshop is what it is. But when a phone's vibrator goes off and causes the screen to roll, that is not photoshop and that is not video editing, that is solid proof that the video is legit. How fortuitous it was for that to have happened right when it was needed to confirm that this is NOT A FAKE? I have the WHOLE 32 terabytes available to throw at this. Let's see if they can ban where this is on Youtube and still bury it. With 32 terabytes of truth enforcement I can serve this 2.1 million times. I did not bother with compressing this one, it just has to go out as good as it was when I got it. The sphinx closing it's eyes probably means the vax destroyed everything and there is going to be a nuclear war. The Egyptian prophecies say this signals the impending end of the world. GO GET YOUR BEESWAX CANDLE IF YOU DON'T HAVE ONE that's on the agenda for tomorrow lemmetellya. Forget what the MSM says, they have a motive to make people overlook this. UPDATE: It is a good thing I saved this, this video got banned at 724 views."
Keywords
bibleprophecytrue
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

Edison Reed
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy