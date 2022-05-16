Egyptian Sphinx Closes Its Eyes 15May22

1:57 Sphinx with eyes open

6:46 Sphinx with eyes closed (Jim Stone's video), press pause at the 2:57 mark to see the eyes closed. I just did that and took a snapshot which will be my new thumbnail.



2 clips 8:43.



Jim Stone's comments, "SKIP THE TROLLAGE AND PSY OPS: THE SPHINX ABSOLUTELY DID CLOSE IT'S EYES TODAY. I managed to snag a video from a Russian source that is higher quality than Youtube is allowing people to see in the United States. If you want to see better quality video try to use a vpn. Here is what I got. This is not fake. This is confirmed real. How? Easy: Because at 1:15 in the video the phone receives a notification and the vibrator in the phone makes the video wobble while the sphinx with his eyes closed is in the frame. There's no way that was faked. This is legit folks. The MSM is screaming "photoshop". If that sphinx closed it's eyes, the Egyptians or whoever made it had tech that makes our tech look stupid, it sat there for thousands of years and when the time came it STILL WORKED.



That aint no voodoo, that's exotic tech. FACT: The photos alone are convincing but I still believed photoshop because photoshop is what it is. But when a phone's vibrator goes off and causes the screen to roll, that is not photoshop and that is not video editing, that is solid proof that the video is legit. How fortuitous it was for that to have happened right when it was needed to confirm that this is NOT A FAKE? I have the WHOLE 32 terabytes available to throw at this. Let's see if they can ban where this is on Youtube and still bury it. With 32 terabytes of truth enforcement I can serve this 2.1 million times. I did not bother with compressing this one, it just has to go out as good as it was when I got it. The sphinx closing it's eyes probably means the vax destroyed everything and there is going to be a nuclear war. The Egyptian prophecies say this signals the impending end of the world. GO GET YOUR BEESWAX CANDLE IF YOU DON'T HAVE ONE that's on the agenda for tomorrow lemmetellya. Forget what the MSM says, they have a motive to make people overlook this. UPDATE: It is a good thing I saved this, this video got banned at 724 views."