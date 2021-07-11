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Tuskegee PSA Fact Check
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102 views • July 11, 2021
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study of African American men is being used by the Ad Council as a way to increase uptake of Covid vaccines in black communities. The 1936 study is notorious because the subjects of the experiment were denied penicillin resulting in preventable injuries and death.
The Ad Council program attempts to equate the penicillin in the syphilis study with the Covid vaccines of today. A much more logical choice for comparison is the drug Hydroxychloroquine which was denied to millions of Covid-19 patients, many of whom died as a result.
African Americans understandably mistrust the federal health services who ran the Tuskegee experiment for 40 years until 1972. The Ad Council public service announcements only increase those concerns. Professional videography and gospel music fail to hide the tortured explanation about why the MRNA vaccine experiment should be trusted more than the syphilis experiment of the last century.
The Ad Council program attempts to equate the penicillin in the syphilis study with the Covid vaccines of today. A much more logical choice for comparison is the drug Hydroxychloroquine which was denied to millions of Covid-19 patients, many of whom died as a result.
African Americans understandably mistrust the federal health services who ran the Tuskegee experiment for 40 years until 1972. The Ad Council public service announcements only increase those concerns. Professional videography and gospel music fail to hide the tortured explanation about why the MRNA vaccine experiment should be trusted more than the syphilis experiment of the last century.
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