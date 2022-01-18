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Food Shortages No Worries We Have Soylent Green
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
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318 views • January 18, 2022
Christians if you are not raptured and tribulations are upon you, are you Spiritually, Physically, Psychologically, and Physically Prepared?
In Genesis 6 verses 1-4 we are introduced to fallen angels (sons of God) that left their rightful place and lusted after the daughters of man and made wives of whom they chose. Their offspring were hybrids with mutated DNA. These fallen angels and their heavenly knowledge corrupted the DNA of God’s image-bearers, animals, and plants leading to a worldwide flood.
Jesus told us the world would once again return to a time just like the days of Noah and if the days had not to be shortened no one would be saved.
That Time Is Upon as advanced technologies has once again allowed for the corruption of the DNA of God’s Imagers, animals, and plants.
This video blog will show just how under the cover of science the world finds itself on the verge of mass depopulation at the hands of the Elites.

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Gen.+6%3A1-4%3B+Matthew+24%3A37%3B+Mark+13%3A20&;version=ESV

https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-30379986

https://youtu.be/N_jGOKYHxaQ

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strauss%E2%80%93Howe_generational_theory

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCGV1tNBoeU

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jennysplitter/2018/09/30/what-can-blockchain-really-do-for-the-food-industry/?sh=37592c15488e

https://gcn.com/emerging-tech/2021/11/darpa-seeks-top-chef-for-3d-printed-food/316299/

https://co-nxt.com/blog/alternative-proteins-research/

https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/alkaline-hydrolysis-laws-your-state.html

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/oct/05/biosolids-toxic-chemicals-pollution

https://www.peertechzpublications.com/articles/AEST-2-113.php

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26061863/

https://non-gmoreport.com/articles/sept09/nanotechnology_parallels_gmos.php
Keywords
climate changefood supplybiosolidssynthetic foodfourth industrial revolutionagriculturalclub of romewefsoylent greensupply chainfourth turningalkaline hydrolysisalternative proteins
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