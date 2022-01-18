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Food Shortages No Worries We Have Soylent Green
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318 views • January 18, 2022
Christians if you are not raptured and tribulations are upon you, are you Spiritually, Physically, Psychologically, and Physically Prepared?
In Genesis 6 verses 1-4 we are introduced to fallen angels (sons of God) that left their rightful place and lusted after the daughters of man and made wives of whom they chose. Their offspring were hybrids with mutated DNA. These fallen angels and their heavenly knowledge corrupted the DNA of God’s image-bearers, animals, and plants leading to a worldwide flood.
Jesus told us the world would once again return to a time just like the days of Noah and if the days had not to be shortened no one would be saved.
That Time Is Upon as advanced technologies has once again allowed for the corruption of the DNA of God’s Imagers, animals, and plants.
This video blog will show just how under the cover of science the world finds itself on the verge of mass depopulation at the hands of the Elites.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Gen.+6%3A1-4%3B+Matthew+24%3A37%3B+Mark+13%3A20&;version=ESV
https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-30379986
https://youtu.be/N_jGOKYHxaQ
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strauss%E2%80%93Howe_generational_theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCGV1tNBoeU
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jennysplitter/2018/09/30/what-can-blockchain-really-do-for-the-food-industry/?sh=37592c15488e
https://gcn.com/emerging-tech/2021/11/darpa-seeks-top-chef-for-3d-printed-food/316299/
https://co-nxt.com/blog/alternative-proteins-research/
https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/alkaline-hydrolysis-laws-your-state.html
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/oct/05/biosolids-toxic-chemicals-pollution
https://www.peertechzpublications.com/articles/AEST-2-113.php
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26061863/
https://non-gmoreport.com/articles/sept09/nanotechnology_parallels_gmos.php
In Genesis 6 verses 1-4 we are introduced to fallen angels (sons of God) that left their rightful place and lusted after the daughters of man and made wives of whom they chose. Their offspring were hybrids with mutated DNA. These fallen angels and their heavenly knowledge corrupted the DNA of God’s image-bearers, animals, and plants leading to a worldwide flood.
Jesus told us the world would once again return to a time just like the days of Noah and if the days had not to be shortened no one would be saved.
That Time Is Upon as advanced technologies has once again allowed for the corruption of the DNA of God’s Imagers, animals, and plants.
This video blog will show just how under the cover of science the world finds itself on the verge of mass depopulation at the hands of the Elites.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Gen.+6%3A1-4%3B+Matthew+24%3A37%3B+Mark+13%3A20&;version=ESV
https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-30379986
https://youtu.be/N_jGOKYHxaQ
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strauss%E2%80%93Howe_generational_theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCGV1tNBoeU
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jennysplitter/2018/09/30/what-can-blockchain-really-do-for-the-food-industry/?sh=37592c15488e
https://gcn.com/emerging-tech/2021/11/darpa-seeks-top-chef-for-3d-printed-food/316299/
https://co-nxt.com/blog/alternative-proteins-research/
https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/alkaline-hydrolysis-laws-your-state.html
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/oct/05/biosolids-toxic-chemicals-pollution
https://www.peertechzpublications.com/articles/AEST-2-113.php
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26061863/
https://non-gmoreport.com/articles/sept09/nanotechnology_parallels_gmos.php
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