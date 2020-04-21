© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Allen Dulles and British Intelligence to 9-11 | Sample from John Loftus Interview
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • April 21, 2020
John Loftus is an author and former attorney for Dept of Justice who hunted Nazis who had moved to America under Operation Paperclip; his top secret access allowed him to read NATO country secrets still kept from the American public.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.