Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 13, 2022, replay - Map & Text

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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 13, 2022
▪️Last night ZSU have attempted to attack near Starytsya and Izbyts'ke in the Kharkiv region, but were driven back. Now the Russian Armed Forces are advancing south of Rubezhne.
▪️Russian Army advances to Slovyansk from the north: there are fightings in the vicinity of Bohorodychne and Krasnopillya.
▪️ZSU defence in Severodonetsk is splitted into two surrounded area. Fightings continue in the industrial zone in the south of the city and in Borivs'ke.
▪️Wagner's PMC assault groups have liberated Roty settlement and are preparing to storm the fortified area to the east of Bakhmut.
▪️Donetsk faces massive missile and artillery strikes: ZSU have hit civilian objects.
▪️ZSU have shelled Russian positions in Zaporizhzhya.
▪️Russian Army carry out artillery preparation near Davydiv Brid.