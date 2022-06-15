Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 13, 2022, replay - Map & Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 13, 2022





▪️Last night ZSU have attempted to attack near Starytsya and Izbyts'ke in the Kharkiv region, but were driven back. Now the Russian Armed Forces are advancing south of Rubezhne.

▪️Russian Army advances to Slovyansk from the north: there are fightings in the vicinity of Bohorodychne and Krasnopillya.

▪️ZSU defence in Severodonetsk is splitted into two surrounded area. Fightings continue in the industrial zone in the south of the city and in Borivs'ke.

▪️Wagner's PMC assault groups have liberated Roty settlement and are preparing to storm the fortified area to the east of Bakhmut.

▪️Donetsk faces massive missile and artillery strikes: ZSU have hit civilian objects.

▪️ZSU have shelled Russian positions in Zaporizhzhya.





▪️Russian Army carry out artillery preparation near Davydiv Brid.