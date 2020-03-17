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#DavidKnightShow: HR3 NATIONAL SHUTDOWN WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT DEPRESSION AGAIN!
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11 views • March 17, 2020
Send this vital broadcast to everyone you know to get the word out before it’s too late
On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the possibility of America going through a second Great Depression as the market continues falling amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Also, will government come for our guns? Will Martial Law be declared? Will you take a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine? Stay tuned.
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On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the possibility of America going through a second Great Depression as the market continues falling amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Also, will government come for our guns? Will Martial Law be declared? Will you take a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine? Stay tuned.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
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