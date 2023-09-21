Ivermectin decreased hospital mortality

Professor Joseph Varon, MD, worked 715 days straight in his hospital ICU treating critically-ill covid-19 patients with a protocol of cortisone-like agents, vitamin C and repurposed drugs like ivermectin. He was censored by all social media platforms and sent death threats even though his mortality rate was much lower than the national average.
