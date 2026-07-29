Date: July 29, 2026. Lesson 148-2026. Title: Starve the Fire: How Gossip Keeps Conflict Alive

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 26:20–22, where Solomon reveals the hidden fuel behind so many broken relationships: gossip, contention, and careless words. Just as a fire dies when no more wood is added, conflict begins to fade when whispers stop and rumors are no longer passed from person to person. This powerful study exposes the destructive work of the talebearer, the contentious person who continually reignites old disputes, and the lasting wounds caused by words that seem harmless when spoken. Discover how God calls His people to become peacemakers by guarding both their tongues and their ears, refusing to spread strife, and speaking words that heal rather than divide.

Lesson 148-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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