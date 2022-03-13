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MY DREAM OF EARLY TRIBULATION
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124 views • March 13, 2022
Please see my website at: http://www.tonylamb.org
Time is Short.
This is one of my early dreams about the Tribulation.
And the horrors that will start shortly after the start of the Tribulation.
If you notice there are kids playing in the background in the neighbor's yard.
I decided to keep recording to remind us that now, right now everyday life is going on as normal, BUT for how much longer?
Then the children stopped and it's stone silent toward the end.
** (I want to tell you just how good God is to me. I am working on a mailing of a 3-page letter to all Assembly of God churches in Texas. I worked yesterday until I ran out of stamps at about 3PM. So I took a break and I went to my mailbox at the front of my house and in my mailbox was a small package with 400 stamps in it. I am very serious about this and apparently so is God. And God is so good to me, much better than I deserve.) Here is a copy of the letter I am mailing out to Assembly of God churches in Texas: https://tonylamb.org/WatchmanLetter.pdf
I have already mailed this letter out to ARKANSAS, MISSOURI, MISSISSIPPI, OKLAHOMA churches and I will keep mailing out this letter as long as the Holy Spirit puts it in my heart to do so.
I am just an old broke down disabled Vietnam era Veteran who can barely walk, BUT God saw value in me and God sees value in you and God has a work for you to do as well.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
If you are blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Message and Warning. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do without your help.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video. I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
(If you would like a FREE KJV Bible and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
Thank You, God Bless you and I will pray for you
Watchman Tony Lamb
Time is Short.
This is one of my early dreams about the Tribulation.
And the horrors that will start shortly after the start of the Tribulation.
If you notice there are kids playing in the background in the neighbor's yard.
I decided to keep recording to remind us that now, right now everyday life is going on as normal, BUT for how much longer?
Then the children stopped and it's stone silent toward the end.
** (I want to tell you just how good God is to me. I am working on a mailing of a 3-page letter to all Assembly of God churches in Texas. I worked yesterday until I ran out of stamps at about 3PM. So I took a break and I went to my mailbox at the front of my house and in my mailbox was a small package with 400 stamps in it. I am very serious about this and apparently so is God. And God is so good to me, much better than I deserve.) Here is a copy of the letter I am mailing out to Assembly of God churches in Texas: https://tonylamb.org/WatchmanLetter.pdf
I have already mailed this letter out to ARKANSAS, MISSOURI, MISSISSIPPI, OKLAHOMA churches and I will keep mailing out this letter as long as the Holy Spirit puts it in my heart to do so.
I am just an old broke down disabled Vietnam era Veteran who can barely walk, BUT God saw value in me and God sees value in you and God has a work for you to do as well.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
If you are blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Message and Warning. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do without your help.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video. I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
(If you would like a FREE KJV Bible and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
Thank You, God Bless you and I will pray for you
Watchman Tony Lamb
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