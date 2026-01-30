BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
wolfburg
wolfburg
14 views • 2 days ago

Relentless 160 BPM rap-rock with a fuzzed-out distorted bass riff driving the verses, Explosive, live punk drums power each section, while aggressive turntable scratching punctuates transitions, Yelled, raw punk-infused vocals command the track, Bridge erupts with an extended screamed AAAAAA-AAAAAA-AAAAAAHHH!!, set against lo-fi grit and grinding guitars, Every layer stays ragged and manic for sustained intensity

Lyrics Body:

[Intro] [Heavy distorted bass riff solo] [Scratch: "Check it out-out-out!"] [Explosive drum fill] [Cymbal crash]

[Verse 1: Shouted, Aggressive] I can’t stand it! I know you planned it! Setting up the Watergate, a scheme you hatched and spanned it! I’m looking through the smoke, your mirrors got a crack Your crystal ball is cloudy and you’re never coming back! You’re schemin’ on the low, but the light is on the fringe I’m the wrench inside the gears, I’m the squeak upon the hinge!

[Pre-Chorus: Bass-driven, tension building] You think you rock me? You think you make me sway? But I’m the boulder in the road, I’m the debt you gotta pay! Your moves are slick, your lies are buried deep But I’m wide awake and prowling while you’re fast a-sleep!

[Chorus: High Energy, Full Band] [Shout: "LISTEN!"] It’s SABOTAGE! You can’t fool me! I see the game! I see the STRATEGY! You think you’re clever? Yeah, you think you’re SMART? But it’s a total SABOTAGE right from the START!

[Verse 2: Gritty, Scratching SFX] [Turntable scratch: "Wh-wh-wh-what!"] You’re sitting in the back, think you’re holding the reins But I’m the shot of adrenaline pumping through the veins! Your plan’s a mirage, a desert in the mind Leaving all your credibility and your dignity behind! I’m the king of the mountain, you’re the pebble in the shoe So whatcha gonna do when the sabotage hits YOU?

[Guitar Solo: Chaotic, distorted, feedback] [Scratch solo: Aggressive rhythmic rubbing]

[Bridge: Fast Punk Tempo] Backs to the wall! No, we WON’T FALL! Breaking through the smoke and the THRALLED HALL! You try to push? We’re gonna PUSH BACK! Train’s off the rails and we’re jumping off the TRACK! [Long distorted scream: "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHH!!"]

[Chorus: Maximum Volume] It’s SABOTAGE! You can’t control the CROWD! We see the lie, and we’re shouting it LOUD! You think you’re slick? You think you’re SMOOTH? We’re the grit in the gears and the bitter TRUTH!

[Outro: Slowing down, heavy sludge] I can’t stand it! I know you planned it! Your game is done—you’re stranded, BRANDED! It’s your own making! It’s your own FAULT! [Bass rumble] The vault is open and the plan’s at a HALT! SABOTAGE!

[End] [Feedback fade out]

