WATCH! Yemen shows MV Tutor sinking in the Red Sea

Footage released by the Yemeni Armed Forces #houthi shows MV Tutor being attacked by USV, ballistic missiles, and drone, resulting in the ship sinking in the Red Sea. Ship “Tutor” owned by Evalend Shipping Co. S.A., a Greek company, violated many embargoes and was attacked in qualitative operations by AnsarAllah forces.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/