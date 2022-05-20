In the past 24 hours, the CCP has been dumping stocks in the world and exchanging high-quality assets for the Hong Kong dollar, Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen, and certain currencies in the Middle East

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5/19/2022 Miles Guo: In the past 24 hours, the Chinese Communist Party has been dumping stocks in the world and exchanging high-quality assets for the Hong Kong dollar, Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen, and certain currencies in the Middle East