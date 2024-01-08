Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TORONTO POLICE GIVE FREE COFFEE AND DONUTS TO HAMAS AND OTHER TERROR GROUPS!
channel image
KevinJJohnston
261 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
27 views
Published 14 hours ago

Every single day now Canada or representatives of the country find some way to embarrass the entire populace. This time Toronto police decided to embarrass themselves by serving Hamas supporters free coffee and donuts and they did so live on Tik Tok and live on Facebook and they did so with a big smile on their faces!

During the fake pandemic, they beat the crap out of women and children who couldn't fight back because Toronto police are a bunch of cowards and they are very weak-spirited individuals who can't fight and can't think.

The losers that you are paying to protect you are actually hurting you and helping the terrorists who want to destroy you. Why in the hell are you still paying taxes?

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca

If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me

#news #politics #podcast #Toronto #Palestine #Israel #YYC #Ontario #Canada #police #Torontopolice #embarrassed #Trudeau #liberal #Hamas #Palestinian #protest #Truckers #ontario #hamilton #cops #pigs

Keywords
torontonewspoliticsprotestliberalpodcastpigsisraelpalestinepolicecanadatrudeauhamaspalestiniancopstruckersontarioembarrassedtorontopoliceyyc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket