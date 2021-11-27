© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Guido Hofmann: Coronavirus Is An Introduction To A ‘Worldwide Dictatorship’
Follow
4
Share
Report
265 views • November 27, 2021
German Doctor Guido Hofmann, discusses the introduction of a global dictatorship under the guise of an alleged pandemic.
Germans have long known that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has totalitarian instincts. Many Germans have feared that If given the chance, Merkel would try to establish total control over society. Could their fears be coming to fruition?
Germans have long known that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has totalitarian instincts. Many Germans have feared that If given the chance, Merkel would try to establish total control over society. Could their fears be coming to fruition?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.