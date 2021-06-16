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HEADS UP!**PHARMACIST TELLS VACCINE HORROR STORIES. CVS PHARMACY PAYS $6,500WK TO EUTHANIZE PEOPLE**
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312 views • June 16, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
This is the best front line care giver bean spilling I have seen. LOTS OF NEVER BEFORE REVEALED INFORMATION. DOWNLOAD AND SHARE THIS NOW!!!! Pharmacy's are getting a lot of money. Paying extra to go to nursing homes and give the kill shot. The vaccines are "government" property. Murder pays well. SHE SAYS THE VACCINES ARE NOT INCLUDED UNDER THE VACCINE COMPENSATION FUND AND OVER 90% ARE FLAT OUT DENIED.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
I was able to find the original source for this video. It is a YouTube channel called Changing Matrix
This is the best front line care giver bean spilling I have seen. LOTS OF NEVER BEFORE REVEALED INFORMATION. DOWNLOAD AND SHARE THIS NOW!!!! Pharmacy's are getting a lot of money. Paying extra to go to nursing homes and give the kill shot. The vaccines are "government" property. Murder pays well. SHE SAYS THE VACCINES ARE NOT INCLUDED UNDER THE VACCINE COMPENSATION FUND AND OVER 90% ARE FLAT OUT DENIED.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
I was able to find the original source for this video. It is a YouTube channel called Changing Matrix
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