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Follow the science - PCR testing, mask wearing, vaccine and other associated lies
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230 views • June 24, 2021
Linked from Coronavirus Plushie: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pxMMt8deVbmC/
“Brilliant film, the 'COVID crisis', and the “vaccination” drive enabled by it, can only be explained as a worldwide attack on all humanity, by an evil few who would be God, and worship their own power. So dark are their designs, so catastrophic their success (so far), and so apocalyptic is this moment, that those intrepid scientists and doctors feel compelled to speak in frankly moral terms, with some seeing this unprecedented crisis as a spiritual war, in which they find they’re on the other side: the long-embattled side of God & science, against the would-be gods of the elite, and the death cult based on their eugenicist religion. One needn’t be a Christian, or any kind of theist, to see which side is right. Be sure to watch this film right to the very end…”
“Brilliant film, the 'COVID crisis', and the “vaccination” drive enabled by it, can only be explained as a worldwide attack on all humanity, by an evil few who would be God, and worship their own power. So dark are their designs, so catastrophic their success (so far), and so apocalyptic is this moment, that those intrepid scientists and doctors feel compelled to speak in frankly moral terms, with some seeing this unprecedented crisis as a spiritual war, in which they find they’re on the other side: the long-embattled side of God & science, against the would-be gods of the elite, and the death cult based on their eugenicist religion. One needn’t be a Christian, or any kind of theist, to see which side is right. Be sure to watch this film right to the very end…”
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