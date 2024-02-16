Create New Account
OCTOGON, el Imperio de la Oscuridad. PARTE 1 ¿Quiénes son y desde dónde controlan el mundo?
GIUREH en Español - Spanish
Published a day ago

Tíitulo original: Octogon the Empire of Darkness.
Del canal original:  Giureh - G.I.U.R.E.H.  y también del canal: Chatzefratz

Autor:  Dr. Sdf. Sean Hross.  

(Sdf. significa en francés Sin Domicilio Fijo).

EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH:
Plataformas y redes: Brighteon, Youtube, Bitchute, Minds, Instagram.
CANAL: GIUREH en Español - Spanish
@GIUREHespanol


