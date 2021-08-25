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Alex Newman Explains The History of An Evil Genocidal Eugenicist - Bill Gates
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190 views • August 25, 2021
This is an older video (April 2020 ???), but still VERY relevant. It runs through the lengthy and sordid history of Bill Gates and his various mass vaccine depopulation and sterilization schemes which he has used with great success around the world.
Alex Newman and The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/
Alex Newman and The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/
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