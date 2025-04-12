🚨BREAKING🚨 SECRET CAMERA CAPTURES DEMOCRAT LEADER'S WHISPERED CONFESSION THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING❗

🚨 Knock Out Daily Aches with Morning Kick 🦿

In this bombshell segment from Next News Network's RAW FEED, host Gary Franchi exposes the desperate shadow hearing Democrats staged in what appears to be a converted janitor's closet. While the mainstream media remains silent, Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin have assembled a kangaroo court with one clear objective: smear President Trump while distracting from their own corruption.





Footage obtained by Next News Network reveals political theater at its most pathetic. Democrats are parading "whistleblowers" and former bureaucrats traumatized by a common private-sector event — being fired. One former DOJ official tearfully described being escorted out with her belongings in a grocery bag, claiming she didn’t have time to say goodbye.





What these bureaucrats are really upset about is accountability. For years, they’ve operated with impunity, weaponizing government against Americans while hiding behind "nonpartisan civil service." Now that Trump is draining the swamp, they’re running to Schiff and Raskin to play the victim.





The most revealing moment came when one speaker compared Trump to Hitler, invoking Nazi Germany in a desperate left-wing tactic. Another witness claimed Trump is purging lawyers, scientists, and "independent thinkers" from government, despite their silence when the Biden administration weaponized the DOJ against parents and conservatives.





Adam Schiff, still bitter over his failed Russia hoax, launched another investigation into alleged "insider trading" from Trump’s tariff announcements. The irony seems lost on Schiff, whose party has some of the most suspicious stock trading records in Congress. As Schiff said, "We’re going to demand answers," oblivious to his own party’s corruption.





What’s disturbing about this hearing is the attempt to intimidate law firms from representing Trump or his administration. One witness complained that prestigious law firms wouldn’t challenge Trump, forgetting that legal representation is a right, not a partisan weapon.





The most outrageous claims came when witnesses suggested Trump wants to "stay in power forever" and is plotting to "dismantle democracy." This from the same faction that spent four years trying to overturn the 2016 election with baseless conspiracy theories and multiple impeachments.





This is why independent journalism matters more than ever. The mainstream media won’t cover this, but Next News Network is committed to exposing the truth behind the Democrats’ attempts to regain control of the narrative.





Your support makes this vital reporting possible. As the deep state and their media allies work overtime to undermine President Trump's efforts to clean up Washington, we need





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCTSnQiywfw