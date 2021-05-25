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Russian Hacker hacks Vaccinated Database
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119 views • May 25, 2021
Saw this on Telegram
[ Video ]
⛑⛑ MARK OF THE BEAST
Check this out friends. Hal Turner just broke this on his show. A Russian hacker went on the dark web and found a database that shows vaccinated people’s info (like their vital signs, their exact GPS coordinates, whether they are sleeping or awake) being uploaded in real time. Ppl who have received the vaccine are now being tracked in real time by this Artificial Intelligence 5g system. They have become transmitters, transmitting all info about themselves back to the mothership aka the AI receiver. This is wild dude.... It also shows the exact info of the firmware, CPU info and processor that is inside the person.
Join 🔥Truth with Shannon🔥@truthwithshannon
[ Video ]
⛑⛑ MARK OF THE BEAST
Check this out friends. Hal Turner just broke this on his show. A Russian hacker went on the dark web and found a database that shows vaccinated people’s info (like their vital signs, their exact GPS coordinates, whether they are sleeping or awake) being uploaded in real time. Ppl who have received the vaccine are now being tracked in real time by this Artificial Intelligence 5g system. They have become transmitters, transmitting all info about themselves back to the mothership aka the AI receiver. This is wild dude.... It also shows the exact info of the firmware, CPU info and processor that is inside the person.
Join 🔥Truth with Shannon🔥@truthwithshannon
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