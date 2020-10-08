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CGI Fly? No Virtual Debate Says Trump; Whitmer Kidnapping Plot? "Morally Reprehensible" To Compare CV To Flu?
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9 views • October 08, 2020
Trump and Jane Fonda agree: Covid is a gift from heaven. Some doctors Say Comparing Covid With Flu is "Morally Reprehensible." Was the Pence Fly CGI?
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