Jewish Kabbalah Merkaba Ascension Exposed

This is a clip from Demon Hunter's channel (BitChute), where he explains the Kabbalist's Metatron Merkaba Ascension in an easy to understand way. Please see my website for more information about the Metatron Merkaba Cube and the Jewish plan to usher in their Messiah:

https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon

Articles:

https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon/kabbalah-666-messiah