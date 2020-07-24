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Sasha Lessin PhD psychologist - Is it deeper than Government propaganda…is there in fact a Godspell going back to our 1st civilization?
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48 views • July 24, 2020
Researchers into truth wonder if the control stops with international finance, particularly if the Sumerian scholar Zecharia Sitchin was correct with his translations of our earliest civilization. For years anthropologist Sasha Lessin has synthesized Sitchin’s ancient history with modern power politics. If the “soap opera” of our god-like creators influenced how we’ve built human cultures since biblical times, what does that mean for our place in the universe and how we free ourselves from the manipulation by the Godspell?
Everyone wonders what power pulls the puppet strings behind the scenes - and how we can build our human birthright? This video brings you some answers!
Everyone wonders what power pulls the puppet strings behind the scenes - and how we can build our human birthright? This video brings you some answers!
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