COVID VACCINES - the ticking time bombs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It has been 3 plus years since the world injected themselves with an experimental covid vaccine(poison)....
We have learnt that these poisons had different batches with varying levels of toxicity.
Many people dodged a bullet and were given the batches where toxicity was low or non existent(saline)
Many people received their jab from the medium or highly toxic batches.
It is estimated that 7-15% of the jabbed population received the more toxic batches. This means a bare minimum of 300 million people have received jabs from these "bad batches"
This is bad news for so many people who received a bad batch and had multiple doses. They have opened themselves up for serious illness/death
We are continuing to see people develop post jab illness or die from sudden illness/turbo cancer, and it seems to be only getting worse.
They are literally ticking time bombs..
Special mention goes to Covid BC(Telegram) and Hello Dave(Twitter). Without their amazing work, this video would not be possible.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/