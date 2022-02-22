GRAND JURY - THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - DAY 4 - INJECTIONS & PSYCH. WARFARE

A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the "leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices" who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.Introduction00:06:50 - Summary of Day 3 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal00:11:54 - Summary of Vaccination Data Around The World - Dr. Alexandra Henrion Caude (Director of Research in Genetics)00:47:17 - Reasons Why Inoculation Against Coronaviruses Is Not Needed - Dr. Vanessa Schmidt-Kruger (Molecular Biologist, Specialist in Cardiovascular Diseases, Germany)01:12:30 - Deep Dive Into Pfizer's Phase III Clinical Trial - Deanna McLeod (Principal and Founder Kaleidoscope Strategic, Inc.)01:43:27 - Nuremberg Code ; The Effects of Introducing mRNA Inoculations - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Microbiologist, Immunologist and Infection Epidemiologist, Germany)02:04:28 - Shortcuts Taken in Development and Manufacture of CoVid Inoculations - Dr. Mike Yeadon (Former Chief Scientist and Vice President of Pulmonary Research at Pfizer United Kingdom/US)02:34:10 - Concluding Remarks re:Gene Based Inoculations - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Microbiologist, Immunologist and Infection Epidemiologist, Germany)02:36:40 - Chemical Composition Discovered of CoVid Inoculations - Prof. Dr. Antionietta Gatti (Nano Pathologist, Founder of Free Health Academy, Italy)02:59:55 - Autopsy and Histology Study on Vaccination-Associated Complications and Deaths Conducted in Reutlingen, Germany - Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt (Pathologist, Germany)03:37:10 - Quality Non-Conformances in Connection With Covid19 Injections - Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz (Professor of Electrical Engineering, Germany)03:55:55 - Q&A04:18:00 - Psychological Abuse; Recognising The Signs - Meredith Miller (Coach & Author, USA)04:42:12 - Paranoia, Harrassment and Totalitarianism - Dr. Ariane Bilheran (Clinical Psychologist & Author, France)05:18:05 - Q&A05:52:50 - ConclusionYouTube : Canadian AdventurerBrighteon : @OneDayDevineStreamRumble : @OneDayDevineStreamBitchute : @OneDayDevineStreamTelegram News : @OneDayDevineNewshttps://t.meOneDayDevineNewsTelegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevineTruth Social : @OneDayDevineNewsGETTR : @OneDayDevineNwsClouthub : @OneDayDevineNewsInstagram : @onedaydevineGAB : @OneDayDevineNewsSponsored By OneDayDevine.comPromo Code UNITY ( 7 % )Subscribe & ShareTogether We Stand 🌎✌️@OneDayDevineStream