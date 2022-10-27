X22 Financial News Ep. 2909a - [CB] Pushes Financial Institutions To Control The People, Big Fail

X22 Report Financial News Ep. 2909a - October 26, 2022

[CB] Pushes Financial Institutions To Control The People, Big FailThe blue states are suffering, the economic situation is now noticeable and the people are reacting to this. The people are seeing their house values go down, the income declining, the people know who is responsible. The [CB] is now pushing the financial institutions to push controlling mechanisms to get the people use to it. This is a big fail.

