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WWE: Bret The Hitman Hart Interview: Weed And Wrestling. WWE Bret Hart Wrestling Interview. Andre Corbeil
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62 views • November 26, 2021
Bret 'The Hitman' Hart | 'Andre Corbeil' | 'Weed And Wrestling'
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Bret Hart's Periscope interview, uploaded on TSN's YouTube account, Bret Hart calls Hulk Hogan a "dirtbag," and expressed his hope Hulk Hogan never returns to the WWE again. He admitted to not knowing Hogan was a racist, but acknowledged he had encountered white wrestlers from the south during his career in the WWE, and they proved to be "racial all of the time," using the "N" word indiscriminately.
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Bret Hart's Periscope interview, uploaded on TSN's YouTube account, Bret Hart calls Hulk Hogan a "dirtbag," and expressed his hope Hulk Hogan never returns to the WWE again. He admitted to not knowing Hogan was a racist, but acknowledged he had encountered white wrestlers from the south during his career in the WWE, and they proved to be "racial all of the time," using the "N" word indiscriminately.
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