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Alex Jones’ Last Broadcast Of 2021 – Dr. Peter McCullough Live In Studio & More - FULL SHOW 12/31/21
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141 views • January 01, 2022
Dr. Peter McCullough joins Alex Jones live in studio to give his powerful presentation on the COVID virus, its mutations, and the mRNA gene therapy/viral vector injections. Kristi Leigh hosts the final hour.
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