⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(6 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled six attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 25th airborne, 30th, 44th mechanised brigades and the 18th National Guard Brigade close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, and repelled two attacks of the AFU 60th Mechanised Brigade's assault groups near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at AFU manpower and hardware close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryanka.

Up to 240 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and positions, repelled seven enemy attacks, and also hit AFU manpower and hardware close to Kleshcheyevka, Novgorodskoye, Georgiyevka, and Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 290 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

In addition, in the course of the counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery howitzer, one Msta-B howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station were neutralised.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, repelled two enemy attacks, and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 58th mechanised infantry, 105th, 128th territorial defence brigades close to Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy lost up to 195 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and two motor vehicles.

One Akatsiya and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were hit during the counterbattery warfare.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 128th mountain assault, 65th, 118th mechanised brigades close to Rabotino, Nesteryanka, and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy lost more than 95 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks.

In the course of the counterbattery warfare, one D-20 howitzer and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were hit.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of complex fire attack and actions of the Russian troops, the AFU lost up to 30 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one air-delivered ordnance depot, as well as manpower and hardware in 112 areas during the day.

▫️ Russian air defence forces have shot down two HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

In addition, 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Masyutovka (Kharkov region), Baranikovka, Lisichansk, Nikolayevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Otradovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Kakhovka and Alyoshki (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,863 unmanned aerial vehicles, 462 air defence missile systems, 14,927 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,217 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,973 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 18,283 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.