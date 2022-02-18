Dont Worry about Parkinsons: Heal It! - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Robert Rogers (03.02.2016)

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Dr Daniels MD will discuss her experience with Parkinson's patients and how she has seen the disease change over the past three decades. Topics she will discuss are:
What led her to the methods she uses today.
The ineffectiveness of the drugs.
Dangers of the medicines
Her perspective is that the disease is not inevitable.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
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