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Watch Alex Jones Predict Door to Door Vaccination Squads
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Anti-Disinformation
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230 views • July 07, 2021
Watch Alex Jones Predict Door to Door Vaccination Squads
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60e5caa839348447c5729075

More Stuff:

The Deep Rig:
Brighteon: ⁣https://www.brighteon.com/91d0c0b3-0b8e-4ccc-8e0b-156c0442ddae
Odysee: ⁣https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1'
https://qanon.video/video-category/q-the-plan/

____________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails

Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI

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[E-Mail] [email protected]

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#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
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msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotechscamdemic
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