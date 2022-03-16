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Tucker Carlson Ukraine War Coverage Being Accused of Treasonous Behavior Mitt Romney
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61 views • March 16, 2022
Tucker Carlson Ukraine War Coverage Being Accused of Treasonous Behavior Mitt Romney
Fox News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FY0P8Tmj73I
Tucker: Maybe this isn't a crazy idea
Fox News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FY0P8Tmj73I
Tucker: Maybe this isn't a crazy idea
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