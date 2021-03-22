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9/11 THE DAY THAT CHANGED AMERICA FOREVER!
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103 views • March 22, 2021
https://danhappel.com/9-11-the-day-that-changed-america-forever/
Guest: Richard Gage - Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth
9/11/2001 was a watershed event in American history, setting the stage for the “fundamental transformation of American and many subsequent crisis events resulting in the dismantling and destruction of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Within a month of 9/11 the Patriot Act was passed into law and with it the destruction of something much more important than the WTC Twin Towers and the seldom mentioned 47 story WTC Building 7. The Patriot Act for all intents and purposes ended privacy for Americans and erased many constitutionally guaranteed rights…….forever.
International terrorism became the mantra for a plethora of radical economic, military, trade and diplomatic policies that turned America into a perpetual police state and made us the policemen of the world. We have spent the past 19 years in combat operations in the Middle East chasing phantom terrorists living in caves while giving trillions of taxpayer dollars the the same “military industrial complex” that President Eisenhower warned of in his farewell address to the nation. We created the Department of Homeland Security to make us “safe”, and in the process gave up many of our freedoms and made air travel much more difficult, restrictive & inconvenient. We made the no-knock search and every day occurrence and made the 4th and 5th Amendments to the Constitution null and void.
This all happened because several planeloads of student pilot Saudi terrorists flew 767 jet airliners into the WTC Twin Towers and caused them to collapse…………at least that is what we are told to believe; but did it really happen that way?
The World Trade Center Twin Towers were designed and constructed from the onset to survive not just one, but multiple Boeing 707 jet impacts and survive. Concrete and steel structures like the Twin Towers do NOT collapse from fire. If they did, every building code worldwide would have been completely rewritten and the entire industry standard would have been turned on its head…….which it was not. The structural and fire codes were in point of fact changed zero percent as a result of 9/11; why not if the buildings came down as described by the 9/11 Commission?
Building 7 also collapsed into its own footprint although there was no impact from a plane and only minimal office fires. The report of the 9/11 Commission barely mentioned the collapse of Building 7 although it was a very major 47 story steel and concrete structure as well. How could such a major structure fail in such a catastrophic way without creating a ream of paperwork to determine what happened to make it collapse.
Why did the Federal government step in and provide large taxpayer funded cash payments to families of victims only under the condition that they would sign a document giving up their right to sue the building owner, builder, architect and structural engineers for any of these 3 building structural failures?
America, we have seen a most disturbing change in American culture since 9/11 and that is not by accident. Wake Up and realize that we are being conditioned to trade our basic freedoms for safety in a never ending cycle of false flag Hegelian Dialectic conditioning events designed to turn us into sheeple. Public safety in the form of Covid and Vaccination programs have turned once proud Americans into terrified victims and willing cohorts. We are losing our ability to resist and to say NO to the most outrageous government control and overreach. As Benjamin Franklin famously said “those who would trade freedom for a little temporary safety deserve neither freedom nor saftey”
Guest Website: https://www.ae911truth.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ae911truth/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ae911truth
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AE911Truth:9
Share this important information with your friends and families!
Connecting the Dots with Dan Happel - Sunday afternoon/evening from 4-6 pm Eastern time and Tuesday morning 11am-1pm Eastern time on the Patriot’s Soapbox
https://patriotssoapbox.com/
Views expressed by our guests do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of our host, producers, sponsors and The Patriot Soapbox Network. We strive to make all information truthful and informative to our listeners, but do not suppress the right of our guests to express views that may not be in conformity with mainstream opinion.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Guest: Richard Gage - Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth
9/11/2001 was a watershed event in American history, setting the stage for the “fundamental transformation of American and many subsequent crisis events resulting in the dismantling and destruction of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Within a month of 9/11 the Patriot Act was passed into law and with it the destruction of something much more important than the WTC Twin Towers and the seldom mentioned 47 story WTC Building 7. The Patriot Act for all intents and purposes ended privacy for Americans and erased many constitutionally guaranteed rights…….forever.
International terrorism became the mantra for a plethora of radical economic, military, trade and diplomatic policies that turned America into a perpetual police state and made us the policemen of the world. We have spent the past 19 years in combat operations in the Middle East chasing phantom terrorists living in caves while giving trillions of taxpayer dollars the the same “military industrial complex” that President Eisenhower warned of in his farewell address to the nation. We created the Department of Homeland Security to make us “safe”, and in the process gave up many of our freedoms and made air travel much more difficult, restrictive & inconvenient. We made the no-knock search and every day occurrence and made the 4th and 5th Amendments to the Constitution null and void.
This all happened because several planeloads of student pilot Saudi terrorists flew 767 jet airliners into the WTC Twin Towers and caused them to collapse…………at least that is what we are told to believe; but did it really happen that way?
The World Trade Center Twin Towers were designed and constructed from the onset to survive not just one, but multiple Boeing 707 jet impacts and survive. Concrete and steel structures like the Twin Towers do NOT collapse from fire. If they did, every building code worldwide would have been completely rewritten and the entire industry standard would have been turned on its head…….which it was not. The structural and fire codes were in point of fact changed zero percent as a result of 9/11; why not if the buildings came down as described by the 9/11 Commission?
Building 7 also collapsed into its own footprint although there was no impact from a plane and only minimal office fires. The report of the 9/11 Commission barely mentioned the collapse of Building 7 although it was a very major 47 story steel and concrete structure as well. How could such a major structure fail in such a catastrophic way without creating a ream of paperwork to determine what happened to make it collapse.
Why did the Federal government step in and provide large taxpayer funded cash payments to families of victims only under the condition that they would sign a document giving up their right to sue the building owner, builder, architect and structural engineers for any of these 3 building structural failures?
America, we have seen a most disturbing change in American culture since 9/11 and that is not by accident. Wake Up and realize that we are being conditioned to trade our basic freedoms for safety in a never ending cycle of false flag Hegelian Dialectic conditioning events designed to turn us into sheeple. Public safety in the form of Covid and Vaccination programs have turned once proud Americans into terrified victims and willing cohorts. We are losing our ability to resist and to say NO to the most outrageous government control and overreach. As Benjamin Franklin famously said “those who would trade freedom for a little temporary safety deserve neither freedom nor saftey”
Guest Website: https://www.ae911truth.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ae911truth/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ae911truth
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AE911Truth:9
Share this important information with your friends and families!
Connecting the Dots with Dan Happel - Sunday afternoon/evening from 4-6 pm Eastern time and Tuesday morning 11am-1pm Eastern time on the Patriot’s Soapbox
https://patriotssoapbox.com/
Views expressed by our guests do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of our host, producers, sponsors and The Patriot Soapbox Network. We strive to make all information truthful and informative to our listeners, but do not suppress the right of our guests to express views that may not be in conformity with mainstream opinion.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
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