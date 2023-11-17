Living Exponentially: Carol Miller, Justice for Josh

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Eileen speaks with Carol Miller about the death of Joshua Conant and the Port Huron City Council meeting which took place on November 13th, 2023, where residents voiced their opinions about the situation of Josh Conant's death. Carol also expresses her thoughts on how the Port Huron City Council members appear to have taken a relaxed approach on the topic.

