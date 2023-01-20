Create New Account
Woke Dystopian San Francisco Arrests Gallery Owner who Sprayed Unruly Homeless Women with Water
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

The woke city of San Francisco arrests a small business owner for spraying down a homeless woman parked in front of the store for quite some time who is costing him business, meanwhile they don't go after car Jackers, those who assault citizens, fentanyl dealers, or shoplifters. The city of San Francisco is a woke dystopia, that people should flee.


#sanfrancisco #woke #homeless #lawenforcement


