Nebraska Lampoon's Border Vacation Starring Puppet Guv Pillen Trailer 1

Nebraska Lampoon's Border Vacation stars Puppet guv Pillen on his hilarious Border Vacation. Puppet guv, wasted time and money flying around, not knowing where he was at, and goofing off. He accomplished nothing but at least everyone got a good laugh at puppet guv, getting drunk and looking clueless. Produced By Willful Negligence, Incompetence, and Stupidity, Border Vacation is the comedy Hit of the Season! #nebraska #jimpillen #vacaction #border #bordervacation #guv #puppetguv #guvpillen #jimbopillen #illegals #invade #dearnebraskapuppetguv #lincoln #huskers #gobogred #gbr #thegoodlife #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #unicameral #statecapital #visitlincoln #governorsmansion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.