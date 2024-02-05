Nebraska Lampoon's Border Vacation Starring Puppet Guv Pillen Trailer 1

Nebraska Lampoon's Border Vacation stars Puppet guv Pillen on his hilarious Border Vacation. Puppet guv, wasted time and money flying around, not knowing where he was at, and goofing off. He accomplished nothing but at least everyone got a good laugh at puppet guv, getting drunk and looking clueless. Produced By Willful Negligence, Incompetence, and Stupidity, Border Vacation is the comedy Hit of the Season! #nebraska #jimpillen #vacaction #border #bordervacation #guv #puppetguv #guvpillen #jimbopillen #illegals #invade #dearnebraskapuppetguv #lincoln #huskers #gobogred #gbr #thegoodlife #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #unicameral #statecapital #visitlincoln #governorsmansion